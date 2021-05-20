Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
At the end of April, Ole Cumming looks at debris and mucky material that he says accumulates daily along the waterline in Canoe where he and his neighbours live. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)At the end of April, Ole Cumming looks at debris and mucky material that he says accumulates daily along the waterline in Canoe where he and his neighbours live. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours of the Canoe Forest Products mill say muck and debris, which they contend comes from the mill, accumulates daily on the shoreline of Shuswap Lake in front of their homes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Neighbours of the Canoe Forest Products mill say muck and debris, which they contend comes from the mill, accumulates daily on the shoreline of Shuswap Lake in front of their homes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents who live near the Canoe Forest Products mill complain that smoke from the mill lingers over the town, while debris and muck visible at the end of April accumulate along the shore of Shuswap Lake in front of their homes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)Residents who live near the Canoe Forest Products mill complain that smoke from the mill lingers over the town, while debris and muck visible at the end of April accumulate along the shore of Shuswap Lake in front of their homes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Bark, sludge and smoke are concerns a few Canoe residents have raised in connection with the Canoe Forest Products plywood plant.

Ole Cumming lives on 75th Avenue NE in Canoe, on the Shuswap Lake waterfront in the vicinity of the wharf at the intersection with 50th Street NE.

He walked along the shore of the lake on a sunny day in late April, pointing to bark and sludgy-looking mud in and above the shallow water in front of his and his neighbours’ houses. He said while the beach was sandy years ago, a person will sink up to their knees in soft mud now.

Cumming said he and his neighbours rake up piles of bark and debris every day and remove it with wheelbarrows. He would like to see the plywood plant on dry land where logs would not be going into the lake.

As for smoke, while he said the clear white smoke is just steam coming from the kilns drying the wood, the blue smoke is not and it’s in the valley every morning.

Marcello Angelozzi, general manager of Canoe Forest Products, said if a complaint about air quality is raised, which is rare, staff check to make sure equipment is operating properly. He said the plant has stopped drying a couple of species of wood because they were harder to dry. Also, the plant must check its stacks twice a year according to provincial regulations.

Read more: Higher lumber prices good for two of Salmon Arm’s larger employers

Read more: Fire at Canoe Forest Products plywood plant quickly extinguished

Read more: Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Angelozzi spoke enthusiastically about a $1.5 million project underway for the plant. An RTO or regenerative thermal oxidizer has been ordered, which improves the way emissions are filtered.

“It’s really good news. By November we’re hoping that we will have it on site.”

He said the plant has tried to do a better job over the years in all areas and he has met with the west-side neighbours before. Angelozzi said there has been a commitment for a few years, if those neighbours were good enough to rake up the debris, the company would send someone down to collect it.

He said it’s a discussion they tend to have every year after high water.

Angelozzi also said the system is designed for logs to go into the water.

He said the plant has contained the area better where the logs are boomed and has increased its cleaning schedules, plus the vats for heating the logs are self-contained.

Sandy Tompkins also lives above the stretch of lakeshore near the wharf. She said she cleans debris off the sand in front of her house daily so that glass and other dangers don’t get buried.

“Then it’s all black and sludgy and then the milfoil comes, it loves it…

“It’s terrible,” she continued. “You’re like, oh the mill’s dumped some stuff, so you go clean it up and you’re so proud of yourself, but the next day it could be 10 times worse. It’s kind of like your laundry and your dishes, it doesn’t go away.”

She said 30 years ago her father lived in the house where she and her spouse live and the beach was sandy then.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentSalmon Arm

Previous story
Greater Vernon Water bracing for dry summer
Next story
Vernon residents rally for Middle East peace

Just Posted

The Vernon Community Radio Society, home of the new 97.9 Valley FM set to begin broadcasting this fall, is holding a general meeting online June 8. (File photo)
Vernon community radio hosting general meeting

Meeting set for June 8 which will have more information on scheduled radio station opening in fall 2021

ambulance
Vernon toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Some health care workers in Interior Health are concerned they may bring COVID-19 home and are hoping the government will be able to provide cheap accommodations for health care workers. (Black Press File photo)
Taylor: Things aren’t always logical

We never know a transition point, until we have passed through it

After more than 60 years for the boys (Saints), and more than 40 years for the girls, (Sinners), sports teams at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School have new names. Teams will now be called the Hawks. (Meaghan Iversen drawing)
PHOTOS: Hawks soar as new name for Armstrong high school teams

Named in honour of the red-tailed variety found in the area, Hawks replaces both Saints and Sinners at PVSS

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures for up to 1 month: Health Canada

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Indigenous woman plans to file litigation against Northern Health citing racism

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Most Read