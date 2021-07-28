Needy Armstrong resident to receive new-to-them car

Local businesses team up to restore and detail 2001 Chevy Impala to be given away in contest

This fully restored and detailed 2001 Chevy Impala will be given away to a needy Armstrong family courtesy of the efforts of local businessmen Pat Nelson (Nelson’s Glass, from left), Bernd Klaila of One-Stop Automotive and Tim Miller from Extreme Mobile Auto Detailing. (Photo by Brooke Hovey)

A few Armstrong business owners are going the extra mile to give away a 2001 Chevy Impala to a local family in need.

Spearheading the Armstrong Car Giveaway is Tim Miller of Extreme Mobile Auto Detailing.

“I’ve thought about doing this for a long time,” said Miller. “When I came across the 2001 Chevy Impala in the spring, I knew it was perfect.”.

Miller contacted a few local industry professionals to find out what the car would require for a tune-up in order to be a great new ride for one lucky Armstrong family.

Owner-technician Bernd Klaila of One-Stop Automotive jumped at the opportunity to participate, donating his time for the giveaway.

“When this came up, I knew this was a great opportunity to give back to the community,” he said. “Armstrong is a nice family town. You don’t know everyone by name, but you walk down the street and you know the faces and everyone here greets each other. We hope to find someone who will really benefit from this.”

Klaila donated labour towards the car and partnered with Lordco in Armstrong for free parts. Lordco Regional Manager James Burgess said participating in this giveaway was a no-brainer.

“Lordco is British Columbia-owned and operated, and we always help communities out,” Burgess said.

Once the engine was purring, Miller contacted Pat Nelson of Nelson’s Glass for a new windshield.

“This community has been a huge support of my business and my family. I was born and raised here. People aren’t always willing to come forward if they are in need, so sometimes it can be hard to help,” said Nelson. “Some people aren’t so keen to ask, but that is why the nomination part of this is so valuable.”

The Armstrong Car Giveaway is a nomination-based contest. Friends, family members or neighbours must nominate someone by sending a 150-500 word story answering the question of why they believe this car would benefit the nominee to armstrongcargiveaway@gmail.com by Oct. 1.

Miller hopes to surprise the winner by presenting the car at a local event in October.

Once all the essays have been received, industry professionals will shortlist 10 nominees, and the winner will then be drawn at random.

Requirements for Nominees:

• Must have valid B.C. driver’s licence;

• Must be a resident of Armstrong; and

• Must be nominated with a minimum 150-word story.

