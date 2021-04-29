Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

More than 65K doses delivered in Kelowna and West Kelowna, almost 275K across Interior Health

More than 60,000 people in the Central Okanagan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Data provided to Black Press Media by Interior Health shows that by the end of the day on April 28, Interior Health (IH) had administered 60,983 first doses and 4,332 second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine in Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna. According to provincial data, about 185,000 people aged 18 and older live in the Central Okanagan local health area, meaning almost 33 per cent of them have received one dose and around 2.3 per cent have received both.

Across the whole IH region, almost 275,000 doses have been delivered. Of those, 260,345 were first doses and 14,071 were second doses.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “We have immunized more than 35 per cent of people living in the Interior region and every dose brings us closer to wide-spread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

Anyone aged 18 and older can register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through B.C.’s age-based rollout. Visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for more information on how to register.

Additionally, adults over 30 years old can choose to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band funeral

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District staff to get COVID vaccine shot

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus