Nearly $94k contributed to Kelowna MLA’s bid to become B.C. Liberal leader

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield spent just over $135,000 in her bid to try and become leader of the B.C. Liberal Party.

That’s about eight times less than what winner Kevin Flacon spent on his campaign at $1,078,220.32.

Contributions to Merrifield’s campaign came to $93,901.30, with an additional $15,000 transferred from the Liberal party, for a total of $108,901.30 according to documents released by Elections BC. She spent a total of $135,267.87.

Falcon’s financial documents show he received $923,576.18 in donations, with $106,780 transferred from the party. Documents also show Falcon took out two $20,000 ‘permissible loans or guarantees’ in May and June of 2021 under the name Kevin Falcon Leadership Campaign.

Merrifield finished in sixth spot in a field of seven candidates in February’s leadership race.

