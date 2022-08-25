Nearly 500 new housing units approved by Kelowna council

Developments being built at Springfield and Benvoulin and Belaire and Chandler

Conceptual rendering of developlment planned for Springfield and Benvoulin roads. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna Council approved 490 housing units at its meeting Tuesday (Aug. 23).

Winnipeg-based Ironclad Developments plans to construct 400 units over five buildings at the corner of Springfield and Benvoulin roads, across from Orchard Park Mall. Coun. Charlie Hodge said he hoped what was proposed to council is what they will get.

“I’m a little concerned that even though there is some green amenity it’s pretty tiny spaces,” he said.

Hodge also told the developer he hoped the project would be suitable for children and families.

Conceptual rendering of development planned for Belaire Avenue and Chandler Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Council also approved a development permit for a 90-unit building at Belaire Avenue and Chandler Street. The project would include 12 micro suites, 30 bachelor units, and 24 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, and two three-bedroom suites.

Coun. Luke Stack said he was impressed with the design of the building, and noted its uniqueness, as it is not a square lot.

“And I’m pleased it only has three development variances, that’s good news. It’s a good addition to the neighbourhood.”

