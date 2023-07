The cause of the outage is unknown

486 Kelowna residents are without power along Highway 33. (FortisBC)

Many residents along Highway 33 are without power on Saturday, July 15.

East of Black Mountain, 486 FortisBC customers are without power almost all the way to Big White Ski Resort. The outage reaches Okanagan Falls Forest Service Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown but power is expected to be back on at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: New family owned coffee shop brings Columbian quality to Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaOkanaganpower outages