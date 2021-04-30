Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)

Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

More than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines have found arms in the North Okanagan, with roughly 40 per cent of the region’s population having received their first dose.

Data provided to Black Press Media by Interior Health (IH) shows that by the end of Wednesday, April 28, IH had administered roughly 24,500 first doses in Vernon, and more than 1,200 second doses, for a total of 26,726 shots.

Coldstream and Vernon are lumped into the same local health area in IH’s vaccine distribution breakdown.

Anyone aged 18 and older can currently register for a vaccine appointment in B.C.

According to 2020 population estimates, there are about 61,000 people 18 and older living in the Vernon health area, for a first-dose vaccination rate of 39 per cent.

That vaccination rate is in line with —and the biggest driver of — the rate across the region as a whole.

According to 2021 population estimates from BC Stats, there are about 78,600 people 18 and older living in the North Okanagan — a region including Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen, Vernon and other unincorporated areas.

Those communities have seen 28,965 first doses administered so far, with 1,366 second doses bringing the total number of shots above the 30,000 mark. That works out to about 37 per cent of North Okanagan adults who have received their first vaccine dose and 1.7 per cent who have had their second jab.

READ MORE: Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

Revelstoke’s vaccination rate is tops in the region, with 67 per cent of its population having received their first dose. Just under 6,000 first doses have been administered in the community.

Across the whole IH region, almost 275,000 doses have been delivered. Of those, 260,345 were first doses and 14,071 were second doses.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “We have immunized more than 35 per cent of people living in the Interior region and every dose brings us closer to widespread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

Anyone aged 18 and older can register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through B.C.’s age-based rollout. Visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for more information on how to register.

Additionally, adults over 30 years old can choose to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.

– With files from Michael Rodriguez

READ MORE: Canadian seniors vaccinated in higher numbers for COVID-19 than for the flu: PHAC

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting
Next story
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Just Posted

Fire crews responding to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult along Highway 97 in Kelowna on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Several suspicious dumpster fires prompt Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP investigation

Kelowna RCMP said there has been a significant number of dumpster fires in the city

Interior Health provided data breaking down the vaccine administration rates in communities throughout the region Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (File photo)
Nearly 40% of North Okanagan adults vaccinated

28,965 first doses administered in the region as of April 28, according to Interior Health data

A home in the 4600 block of 20th Street was searched by RCMP, who found drugs and made three arrests. (File photo)
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine found in Vernon drug home

RCMP searched home near elementary school in ongoing investigation, three arrested

Seven Black Locust trees at Okanagan Centre Park and Museum will need to be removed after sustaining damage in the Jan. 13, 2021, windstorm. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
Public opinion at play for Okanagan Centre park upgrades

Washrooms, accessibility and picnic area improvements for Lake Country park

Kelly Fosbery receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
COVID-19 vaccines now available in various Okanagan pharmacies

People aged 30 and up can now register to get their vaccines in Okanagan pharmacies

Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Most Read