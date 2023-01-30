NDP ‘tone-deaf’ to families with children that have developmental needs: Kelowna MLA

‘They are not consulting with families…they are not actually listening’

With Starbright Child Development Centre set to close by summer, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is questioning the NDP’s about-face on funding for the centre and others like it.

The not-for-profit agency provides services and support to children with developmental needs and their families, as well as other programs.

Last year, the provincial government changed from an individualized funding model for families to a needs-based community hub model, delivered as a three-year pilot project.

That decision was reversed last fall, then reversed again when government decided to proceed with four hubs, called Family Connection Centres (FCC), including one in Kelowna to serve the Okanagan.

“I’m concerned about the impact on the families,” said Merrifield. “How they will be traumatized by this decision, and how they are going to be negatively impacted.”

The provincial government has given the multi-million dollar service contract for the pilot project to ARC Progams, a private, for-profit organization.

Merrifield pointed out that the closure of Starbright will not only impact families with neurodivergent children but those who rely on the centre for its other programs.

“I had a parent with a deaf child ask ‘how am I going to survive without them?’ Starbright is an incredible community support.”

Starbright does have transitional funding from the province until the end of June, and Executive Director Dr. Rhonda Nelson is hopeful the centre can remain open after that.

“We don’t know yet what that looks like,” she said.

Nelson has invited both Premier David Eby and Leader of the Opposition Kevin Falcon to visit Starbright.

“To be able to see what we do, speak with our families, talk with the agencies that we work so closely with,” she explained.

In a letter to Eby, Nelson asserted that the NDP has “set a course to dismantle an integrated, collaborative service that works with provincial bodies,” including hospitals, rehabilitation centres, research institutes, family resources, as well as the local school district.

Merrifield said the NDP is being tone-deaf in dealing with parents and service providers.

“They are not consulting with families, they are not ensuring a continuum of services, they are not actually listening.”

She noted she has been contacted by hundreds of concerned parents.

“These are absolutely heartbreaking stories of what the closure of Starbright will mean to these families.”

Merrifield added that she is not advocating canceling the pilot program, but instead suggested that it be twined with existing services, such as those provided by Starbright.

“We need to stop the transition to a full hub model and actually allow parents choice,” she said. “We need to consult with the families and ensure that continuum of services exists because ultimately it’s going to be our kids that fall through the cracks.”

A petition has been started to keep Starbright funded for children under six, and that it be made public how the pilot project for children and youth will operate.

