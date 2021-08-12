NDP confirms two Central Okanagan candidates

Cade Desjarlais and Joan Phillip will be on the ballot

Cade Desjarlais, left, and Joan Phillip, right, will be running for the NDP in Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, respectively. (Contributed)

The NDP has announced its candidates for the next federal election for two Central Okanagan ridings.

Cade Desjarlais and Joan Phillip were acclaimed as the party’s candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola respectively on Aug. 11.

Desjarlais is a second-year political science major at UBC Okanagan, where he sits on the student union’s board of directors. He was elected as the youngest current member and appointed to the finance and oversight committees. He has a history of community involvement, fighting for social justice and advocating for accessible mental health resources.

Born in Kelowna, Desjarlais has lived in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding his whole life.

“People in Kelowna-Lake Country have been facing some difficult challenges over the past few months and will have more to overcome once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. I promise that I will fight for support for the people who need it most,” said Desjarlais.

“We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over. I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in Kelowna-lake Country, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard.”

This is Phillip’s second run at a federal seat, running for the NDP in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the 2019 election. She’s originally from Tsleil Waututh Nation and now lives and works within the Syilx Nation.

Phillip is married to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, the long-serving President of the BC Union of Indian Chiefs. She’s currently a member of the Penticton Indian Band. She previously served three terms as a council member and is now employed as their land manager.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to represent the people of the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding. We are all feeling the direct impacts of climate inaction in Ottawa with increasing drought, extreme heat and wildfires, as well as growing income inequality,” said Phillip, “If elected I would also focus on Universal Pharmacare, tax justice and the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

The announcements comes as speculation of a snap election could be called as early as this week, with sources pointing to a Sept. 20 election day.

