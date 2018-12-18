Co-owner Alexa Monahan presenting a cheque to Tammy Watson of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank for $15,600 from the West Kelowna and Kelowna Gather for Good event. photo: contributed

Nature’s Fare Markets donates to Central Okanagan Food Bank

$15,600 was donated to the food bank

Glowing like Christmas lights, owners and staff at Nature’s Fare Markets would like to say a heart-felt thank you to all our customers for their generosity, throughout the year.

With their help, we have donated $50,000 to Food Banks – this work helps keep people in our communities healthy.

RELATED: Kelowna Rotary Club donates to feed local school kids

“We truly believe that it’s important to take care of each other to build sustainable, healthy communities,” said Nature’s Fare Markets co-owner Alexa Monahan. “And are pleased to help in any way we can – through Gather for Good events, proceeds from our Save-a-Bag and 3 per cent Club Programs, and many in-kind gifts. We just couldn’t do it without our customers.”

Donations to the local Food Bank will be accepted in all Nature’s Fare Markets, until the end of December as well as five cents from every purchase when you bring your own bag.

