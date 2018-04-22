Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things fundraiser is at Lonepine Ranch June 23. (File photo)

Nature Centre fundraiser uproots

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things is June 23 at Lonepine Ranch

It’s on a new date and in a new location, but the unique fundraiser is back.

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser returns June 23.

Experience hands on Nature with the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser, presented by Nicola Wealth Management.

This 17th annual fundraiser is all in support of Allan Brooks Nature Centre, promoting an appreciation of nature and increasing awareness of habitat conservation through environmental education and nature-related activities in the Okanagan region.

This year Wine and Wild Things comes back to nature with a new venue at Lone Pine Ranch and Events Centre.

“We are thrilled with the new location,” said Vicki Proulx, events and communications coordinator. “Lone Pine Ranch offers us a spectacular outdoor space allowing guests to have a true hands-on nature experience.”

Returning features of the event include live birds of prey with The Raptors and The Bug Guys with their Reptiles. As well, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada members will be on site with telescopes for deep sky viewing.

Guests can indulge in the delicious appetizers provided by Gumtree Catering and enjoy a savoury dessert from Terroir Cheese or something sweet from Karat Chocolate all while sipping on the Okanagan’s finest wines and spirits including Ex Nihilo Vineyards, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and Summer Gate Winery.

New this year and capping off the evening, Rob Dinwoodie will entertain by the campfire with live music.

“We’re having a lot of fun connecting kids, and the kid in each of us, with nature in the Okanagan. This important fundraiser helps support our continued delivery of youth and family-focused nature educational programming,” says Executive Director Aaron Deans. “We are also aiming to raise funds to construct aviaries on site at Allan Brooks to enhance public’s access and close up experience with raptors right here in Vernon.”

Tickets go on April 23 at 9 a.m. For more information including ticket prices and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.abnc.ca.

Related: Nature centre hosts gala

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final week for ALR input
Next story
Rain barrels, compost bins popular on Earth Day in Kelowna

Just Posted

Rain barrels, compost bins popular on Earth Day in Kelowna

Regional District’s annual sale sees all rain barrels sell in 90 minutes

Nature Centre fundraiser uproots

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things is June 23 at Lonepine Ranch

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

Kalamalka Lake water source turned off

Increased turbidity caused the Regional District of North Okanagan to turn off the taps Saturday

Boil water notice in effect for Peachland

Interior Health recommends all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

KWIC swimmers compete in Montreal, Victoria

Kelowna-West Kelowna swimmers take to the pool at nationals and westerns.

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

West Kelowna Minor Baseball finally sees the light

The local baseball association has stadium lights at its main stadium

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Kamloops RCMP respond to report of dead body floating in Thompson River

Body has not been located, searches to continue as river conditions improve

B.C. student makes short-list for autism advocacy award

Brody Butts honoured for his role as a mentor and self-advocate

Most Read