Fortis BC is currently in the process of relighting impacted homes and businesses and resetting their meters in Olalla after an outage today. (File photo)

Natural gas outage in Olalla leaves residents in the cold

Residents are expected to have heating fully restored by 8:30 p.m.

  • Jan. 13, 2020 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Residents of Olalla have been left in the cold after a natural gas outage earlier Monday cut power to their heating.

According to provider Fortis BC, an independent contractor damaged one of the gas mains, resulting in the wide-spread outage.

The Review spoke to one resident who confirmed the outage started this morning, however they chose not to be quoted.

Read More: Power outage leaves 1,500 North Okanagan residents in the dark

Following the outage, Fortis BC dispatched their teams to find the source of the damage and repair it.

“Around 9 a.m., we noticed there was third-party damage to our infrastructure that impacted 190 customers,” said Jas Baweja, a spokesman for Fortis BC.

Repairs to the damaged main were completed around 4 p.m. with Fortis now in the process of going from home to home to reignite furnaces and other appliances.

“We’re expecting to finish the process around 8:30 tonight,” said Baweja. “If people aren’t home, we’ll leave a tag and come back later.”

By 4 p.m. Monday, temperatures had plummeted to a chilling -14C.

