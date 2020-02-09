National Pizza Day in Kelowna: Where to find a slice

If the delicious blend of soft dough, cheese, sauce and toppings weren’t a good enough excuse to grab a slice, well then look no further because today is National Pizza Day.
No one knows how or why the national day was created, but pizza sure is a food that is deeply rooted in the world’s history.
According to tripsavvy.com, bakers in Naples created the first dish ever to be know as a “pizza” in the 1600s. The dish was known as “street food” and was sold to the poor Neapolitans as they roamed about.
Here is an epic pizza review as well as a few great places to grab a slice in Kelowna (excluding franchise restaurants).
Pizzamoreh – 2565 Main Street, West Kelowna
Pizza Factory – 150 Hollywood Road South
K-Town Pizzeria – 1470 Harvey Avenue
Mr. Mozzarella Kelowna Pizza & Wings –
Okanagan Pizza –
DunnEnzies Pizza and Pub – 1559 Ellis Street
City Pizza – 1675 Pandosy Street
