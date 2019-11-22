(File photo)

National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference comes to Kelowna

Indigenous speakers come to the Okanagan to discuss marijuana practices

Kelowna is set to host the National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference (NICHC) next week.

As its third event, the conference will be inviting Indigenous speakers to offer expert advice on the medical, business, legal and financial areas of legal marijuana sales.

The conference will feature two full-day sessions of speakers focusing on hemp, health and community wellness and business advice.

“At this event, we are definitely drilling deeper and offering the delegates more solid information on developing their own businesses, setting band policy and health and harm reduction,” said organizer David Evans.

READ MORE: Sponsors needed to help Kelowna families this season

Evans said that this event will differ from the first two NICHC which focused on jurisdiction, cannabis education and the industry in more broad of strokes.

The guest speakers will be 70 per cent filled by Indigenous men and women in the cannabis industry.

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson welcomed the conference to the Okanagan.

“Cannabis and hemp afford significant opportunities for Indigenous communities in the areas of health care, harm reduction, jobs, and economic growth,” said Derickson on the NICHC website.

“Social issues arising must be concurrently addressed and managed responsibly.”

READ MORE: Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

The conference will run Nov. 26 to 28. More details and registration is available at nichc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump insists on debunked Ukraine theory, despite testimony
Next story
Kelowna high school hosts turkey drive to support Central Okanagan Food Bank

Just Posted

National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference comes to Kelowna

Indigenous speakers come to the Okanagan to discuss marijuana practices

Kelowna high school hosts turkey drive to support Central Okanagan Food Bank

Immaculata high school students look to help fill 2000 Christmas food hampers on Nov. 25

Highway 97 in Lake Country reopens after police incident near Airport Inn

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours

Sponsors needed to help Kelowna families this season

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club “Adopt-A-Family” program kicks off for another year

Kelowna RCMP need 56 more officers by 2025: report

The additional officers would cost the city nearly $10 million

‘I was bawling’: Injured Bronco’s mother stunned by his progress after surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki isn’t expecting a cure but hopes to restore some muscle movement

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Penticton woman remembered as ‘kind and caring’

Lynn Kalmring’s life was one of caring and campassion for others as a person and as a nurse

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

B.C. widow sues health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Most Read