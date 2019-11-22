National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference comes to Kelowna

Indigenous speakers come to the Okanagan to discuss marijuana practices

Kelowna is set to host the National Indigenous Cannabis and Hemp Conference (NICHC) next week.

As its third event, the conference will be inviting Indigenous speakers to offer expert advice on the medical, business, legal and financial areas of legal marijuana sales.

The conference will feature two full-day sessions of speakers focusing on hemp, health and community wellness and business advice.

“At this event, we are definitely drilling deeper and offering the delegates more solid information on developing their own businesses, setting band policy and health and harm reduction,” said organizer David Evans.

READ MORE: Sponsors needed to help Kelowna families this season

Evans said that this event will differ from the first two NICHC which focused on jurisdiction, cannabis education and the industry in more broad of strokes.

The guest speakers will be 70 per cent filled by Indigenous men and women in the cannabis industry.

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson welcomed the conference to the Okanagan.

“Cannabis and hemp afford significant opportunities for Indigenous communities in the areas of health care, harm reduction, jobs, and economic growth,” said Derickson on the NICHC website.

“Social issues arising must be concurrently addressed and managed responsibly.”

READ MORE: Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

The conference will run Nov. 26 to 28. More details and registration is available at nichc.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.