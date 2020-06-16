Police suspect driver in multi-vehicle collision near Chase on June 2, 2020 may have fallen asleep. (File photo)

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Sleeping and drinking drivers were suspected of causing two crashes near Chase recently.

On June 2, Chase RCMP responded to a four-vehicle traffic crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase.

The collision involved three passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer unit at a construction site on the east side of Jade Mountain where crews were working on a bridge overpass.

As a result of the road work, the highway was restricted to single lane alternating traffic. At the time of the crash, the westbound lane was stopped and the eastbound lanes were proceeding through.

“One of the eastbound drivers appeared to have fallen asleep and crossed the center dividing traffic cones and smashed into the side of the parked semi truck and then continued into two other stopped vehicles,” reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

No obvious injuries were sustained in the pile-up, police said. The highway was closed for approximately half an hour so that vehicles and debris could be removed from the road. The crash is still under investigation.

Later that week, on June 5, Chase RCMP were called to Shuswap Road in Pritchard because a vehicle was reported to have gone off the road and the man driving was still in the driver’s seat with his head bobbing.

Officers spoke to the man who was drooling and emitting strong odours of alcohol, police reported. The man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and was taken to hospital in Kamloops for treatment of minor injuries.

The 55-year-old man from Chase was issued tickets for having no insurance and driving without due care. Police reported the impaired driving investigation is ongoing.

