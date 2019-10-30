Nanaimo RCMP released a surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly stole underwear on two separate incidents last month at My Undies on Commercial Street. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

An “underwear thief needs to be identified,” say Nanaimo RCMP.

Police issued a press release Wednesday asking for the public’s help in determining who allegedly stole several pairs of underwear from a downtown shop in two separate instances.

Police allege the same woman stole men’s Saxx underwear on Sept. 13 and Sept. 16 from My Undies on Commercial Street.

The suspect is white, slim, medium height, with dyed orange hair. She was wearing a camouflage jacket in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Thieves steal everything in sight – even men’s underwear – from Bowser home

READ ALSO: Man robs B.C. gas station with red underwear on his head as disguise


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

Kelowna-startup Tonit looks to make it big with funding from Silicon Valley

The Kelowna-based motorcycle community app has been downloaded over 250,000 times since its launch in November of 2018

Kelowna residents speak out at money laundering commission meeting

The commision is gathering preliminary information before it begins evidence-based hearings in 2020

Fountain Tire searching for ‘3 Stars’ in the Kelowna community

The program recognizes people that go above and beyond to make their community a better place

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues with volunteer rally

Teams lead by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon

Multiple accidents ensue after pool draining flows across highway

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

Most Read