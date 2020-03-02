Fentanyl (Courtesy photo)

Nanaimo man found with fentanyl in North Okanagan

Himpfen enters guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking

A Nanaimo man has plead guilty to drug-related charges in Vernon court.

Matthew Jason Himpfen, in his early 20s, was found in possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking in Vernon Feb. 2, 2018. Himpfen was also found with hydromorphone, an opioid used to treat pain.

Himpfen entered a guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance on March 2, 2020, in Vernon.

It was noted that he resides in Nanaimo and could appear by phone to fix a date for sentencing on March 23. A pre-sentence report was also ordered.

fentanyl

