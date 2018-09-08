Name your price for a Slurpee to support a charity

Kelowna - Name Your Price Day supports WE Charity

The possibilities are endless.

Next week, on Friday, Sept. 14, 7-Elevens are offering a Name Your Price Day for charity.

Large Slurpees can be purchased for as little as 50 cents, but you choose the price tag.

All purchases will be given to WE Charity, which gives Canada’s youth a chance to attend WE Day.

“Held in stadiums across the globe, WE Day brings together world-renowned speakers and performers with millions of young people and families to celebrate and inspire incredible change,” according to Slurpee’s website.

RELATED: Get creative with your Slurpee cup this weekend

“Students earn their ticket to WE Day through WE schools, a yearlong educational program that engages and empowers young people to become compassionate leaders and active citizens. Some students collect food for homeless shelters. Others raise money to build classrooms overseas. Every young person makes their own journey to WE Day, but together, they discover their power to change the world,” the website said.

Find out more at WE.org.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.