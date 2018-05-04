A trail along Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, southeast of Kelowna. Photo: Tourism BC

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

A land parcel acquisition by the province has grown Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park by 16.4 hectares.

The land, known as the Harvard Road vacant acreage located on the north end of the 7,677-hectare park, was purchased by the government for $947,000.

Situated in the northern section of the park which borders Kelowna, the parcel of land contains an open forest and grassland ecosystem, as well as a significant wetland.

The area has high recreational values, as several popular mountain biking and hiking trails intersect within the park. The property contains habitat that supports various wildlife, some of which is considered at-risk in the province.

Securement of the property also greatly increases habitat connectivity within the balance of the park. The land is also part of the Crawford-area mountain bike trail system.

“Friends of South Slope started advocating for the property to be purchased when the previous owner died in 2006,” said Isabel Pritchard, a member of Friends of South Slope, a volunteer organization that promotes outdoor recreation in Myra-Bellevue and Okanagan Mountain provincial parks.

“It is considered to be highly important to Myra Bellevue Park, because the public has been using it for many years,” Pritchard added. “Over the years since 2006, FOSS has been very actively pursuing all avenues towards achieving this goal. We are very excited about this because when looking back, FOSS is 20 years old this month.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office
Next story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

Kelowna homelessness strategy takes a housing first approach

The Journey Home Task Force is presenting its draft strategy to council Monday

Coyotes look to capture regular season championship

The Kelowna team is on a six-game win streak

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Most Read