My Fit Life Now aims to make a healthier Kelowna with donation to Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

The company will donate 100 per cent of their new sales in November

My Fit Life Now has announced they will donate 100 per cent of their new sales for the month of November to the Okanagan Boys and Girls club as part of their Giving Tuesday Campaign.

The donations will go towards kids’ fitness programs at the Okanagan Girls and Boys clubs to help children be happier and healthier as they learn and grow.

MFLN offers an alternative to expensive gym passes and equipment by giving their members an inexpensive convenient way to stay fit from anywhere in the world. Their fees are very affordable, providing certified fitness training for a low cost of $5.99 a month. Workouts are simple and effective, with no weights or equipment necessary.

The company has a goal to change the lives of individuals to be happier, healthier and stronger by starting with that first step and working towards an active lifestyle. Owners Jessica Levy and Kristy Keus will be reaching out to the community to attend events where they can help those needing the firsts step and working towards an active lifestyle.

When MFLN began in July Levy and Keus ran classes at the Boys and Girls Club in Kelowna to allow mothers to hurdle the difficulty of working out when having to watch their children. Most recently, the company has decided to run classes out of their clients’ homes as well as filing workout videos to make working out that much easier.

“The training will cost you less than a latte a month to go and subscribe to be a member and work-out with us as much as you want,” said Keus.

“We (Levy and Keus) are busy, working moms and we know the struggle of trying to stay fit. We want to remove the barriers to fitting fitness into their lives.”

