Music of the Heavens to be an out of this world musical experience

Centre for Culture and Technology at UBC Okanagan teaming up with Orchid Ensemble for Nov. 30 event

UBC Okanagan is presenting a multi-media musical experience that’s out of this world.

Music of the Heavens is a multicultural, multimedia presentation of ancient astrological stories that explore the belief systems that make up the diverse fabric of Canadian and Indigenous society.

The team of the Centre for Culture and Technology at UBC Okanagan, including Associate Professor in Creative Studies Aleksandra Dulic, artists Jessica Dennis and Amberley John, worked with media artist and composer Kenneth Newby to create this a multimedia presentation of animated images that are performed in real-time.

The Orchid Ensemble and media artists Dulic and Newby have been collaborating since 2006, creating interdisciplinary projects of critical acclaim. Music of the Heavens creates dynamic fusions, both musically and visually. It is an immersive experience that marries the traditional art forms with modern technology and contemporary expression.

The artists re-interpret the cosmological stories and oral histories from their own cultural heritages — Greek, Chinese, and the Indigenous’ Haudenosaunee culture, and explore the meeting of cultures in their collaborative process with community members. Each story is connected to a season, and characters from the heavenly world travel through time and space as the night unfolds, highlighting different cultural beliefs.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Orchid Ensemble is known for its cross-cultural, innovative works, performing diverse styles ranging from Taiwanese, Chinese, world and new music to jazz and creative improvisation.

Music of the Heavens will go Nov. 30 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 or student and there is a $50 family rate (two adults and two students). Tickets are available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office at 250-717-5304 or at https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/event/music-of-the-heavens-featuring-orchid-ensemble.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna students get a lesson on Aboriginal culture
Next story
Christmas dinner in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna takes to high altitude skating

Kelowna’s Landmark 6 building is the scene of synthetic skating this weekend

Petition filed to supreme court on Peachtree Village

A petition was filed Wednesday by the Friends of Beach Avenue Association

Lake Country Food Bank doesn’t make the cut

The food bank will continue fundraising after it didn’t win an online grant

Giving Tuesday will be celebrated in Vernon on Nov.28

Giving Tuesday Okanagan mobilizes to celebrate the global day of giving November 28

Lake Country plan recommends to save for emergencies

The financial plan will be presented to council Tuesday

What’s happening

Find out what is going on this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Second lawsuit this week filed against jail

Inmate claims he was stabbed by another inmate while in protective custody

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Kelowna company offering calibration service cameras

Speedy Glass has been selected as one of 50 service centres

Big White has wet opening day

The resort only opened four out of 19 lifts

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

Elves in search of their clothes

Eight costumes missing from Summerland Legion

Christmas dinner in West Kelowna

It is being held at Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street, West Kelowna, at 5:30 p.m.

Cougar confronts man in Clearwater

Clearwater resident Barry Joneson had a close encounter of the cougar kind

Most Read