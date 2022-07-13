Music in the Park returns in West Kelowna

Concerts will run every Friday evening from Jul. 15 to Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna for another summer of free concerts. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

The City of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park is back for another summer of free outdoor concerts.

Shows will run every Friday evening from Jul. 15 to Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. West Kelowna’s Ben Klick will headline opening night at 8 p.m. Bluegrass artist Jackson Hollow hits the stage at 6:45 p.m.

The lineup for the summer series includes:

July 15 – Headlining: Ben Klick | new country – Opening: Jackson Hollow | traditional country/bluegrass

July 22 – Headlining: ISKWE ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ | adult alternative – Opening: Kansas Lee and Johnny | folk/singer-songwriters

July 29 – Headlining: Westbank Country Opry | traditional country – Opening: Gail and Karl Hourigan Celtic/folk/pop/blues

Aug. 5 – Headlining: Major Mambo | Latin dance/jazz – Opening: The Meliponas | upbeat Latin, jazz, European

Aug. 12 – Headlining: Leila Neverland | soul/new jazz/songwriter – Opening: The Gold Sauce | funk

Aug. 19 – Headlining: Under the Rocks | bluegrass – Opening: Michael Daniels | traditional and new country/songwriter

Aug. 26 – Headline: Rock Steady | rock/big band – Opening: Rollin’ Coal Trio | 50s/60s rock/Latin/country

Sept. 2 – Headline: Neville Bowman | high energy vocal and instrumental jazz – Opening: JS Garcia Band | pop/rock/country/folk

For more information on upcoming performances visit the City of West Kelowna website.

