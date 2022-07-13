Music in the Park returns in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park is back for another summer of free outdoor concerts.
Shows will run every Friday evening from Jul. 15 to Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway. West Kelowna’s Ben Klick will headline opening night at 8 p.m. Bluegrass artist Jackson Hollow hits the stage at 6:45 p.m.
The lineup for the summer series includes:
- July 15 – Headlining: Ben Klick | new country – Opening: Jackson Hollow | traditional country/bluegrass
- July 22 – Headlining: ISKWE ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ | adult alternative – Opening: Kansas Lee and Johnny | folk/singer-songwriters
- July 29 – Headlining: Westbank Country Opry | traditional country – Opening: Gail and Karl Hourigan Celtic/folk/pop/blues
- Aug. 5 – Headlining: Major Mambo | Latin dance/jazz – Opening: The Meliponas | upbeat Latin, jazz, European
- Aug. 12 – Headlining: Leila Neverland | soul/new jazz/songwriter – Opening: The Gold Sauce | funk
- Aug. 19 – Headlining: Under the Rocks | bluegrass – Opening: Michael Daniels | traditional and new country/songwriter
- Aug. 26 – Headline: Rock Steady | rock/big band – Opening: Rollin’ Coal Trio | 50s/60s rock/Latin/country
- Sept. 2 – Headline: Neville Bowman | high energy vocal and instrumental jazz – Opening: JS Garcia Band | pop/rock/country/folk
For more information on upcoming performances visit the City of West Kelowna website.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
City of West KelownaConcertsLive musicMusicmusic festivalsSummer