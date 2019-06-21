Music in the Park plugs in for West Kelowna summer

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park returns June 28. Photo: Music in the Park Facebook

The summer solstice is here and that marks the return of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park.

The weekly concerts will take over Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre with both local and national artists performing every genre from rock, country, soul and pop.

Local party-based band The Insiders kicks off Music in the Park on June 28 along side opening act J.S. Garcia Band and up-and-comer Anika Ellis.

Other feature artists during July are Nuela Charles, who won the Western Canadian Music Artist Award for Urban Artist of the Year, and Crystal Shawanda who won Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the 2013 Juno Awards.

Full schedule of artists can be found at westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

Food trucks and local vendors join the celebrations that run until Aug. 30.

