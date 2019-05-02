Steven Randy Pirko. (Black Press Media)

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

A long-awaited murder trial in the case of a man who found dead in Rutland in 2014 continued into its fourth day Thursday.

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman in November 2018, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in January 2014.

Pirko’s defence lawyer J. Watt, Crown counsel lawyer David Grabac and jurors appeared at B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.

Pirko was not present.

READ MORE: Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

The trial began on April 29, 2019 and is set to last eight weeks.

READ MORE: Accused in 2014 Kelowna killing appears in court

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries
Next story
Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Just Posted

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

UBC Okanagan hosts digital media experts

Digital Media in Education comes to Kelowna May 8 and May 9.

Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

The Rockets originally held the 5th overall pick at the start of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

UPDATE: Dog dies in fire that destroyed home on Westside Road

One house was completely burnt and the dog died in the fire

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Company looking to produce CBD oil in the South Okanagan one step closer

Green Mountain, to be located on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfir

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

UPDATE: Dog killed after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews responded to a blaze in the Traders Cove area

Most Read