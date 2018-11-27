Murder trial begins for man killed in Kamloops RV park

Stephen George Fraser is charged with second-degree murder in connection the death of Cody Foster

  • Nov. 27, 2018 11:54 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

The jury trial of a Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder following a fatal altercation last year is expected to begin later this week.

Stephen George Fraser was 56 when he was arrested and charged in connection with the death of of 26-year-old Cody Foster, whose body was found on Feb. 11, 2017, in an RV park in the 9000-block of Dallas Drive, just east of the B.C. Wildlife Park.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Len Marchand presided over a voir dire hearing on Monday — a hearing at which a judge determines which evidence will be admissible at trial.

Evidence presented at the voir dire is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication until the jury retires for deliberations.

Fraser’s trial is set to begin on Wednesday and the Crown is expected to conclude its case by Dec. 4.

Fraser was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Kamloops provincial court.

