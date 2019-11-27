Murder charges laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

A murder charge has been laid after the discovery of a woman’s body west of Edmonton.
RCMP say Saladina Vivancos, who was 33, was found dead Nov. 17 close to a municipal road.
A medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.
A 36-year-old Spruce Grove man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
Blake Jolicoeur remains in custody
Jolicoeur was to appear Wednesday in Stony Plain court.
Vivancos was formerly from Kelowna and her sister Andrea Soler Labour started a GoFundMe page following Vivancos’ death to raise money to bring her home to B.C. from Alberta, for funeral expenses and to help the family with last-minute travel plans.
The Canadian Press