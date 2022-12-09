On Dec. 5, police charged a man with the murder of John Vance, 32, who was killed on June 25 in the North Shuswap. (RCMP photo)

On Dec. 5, police charged a man with the murder of John Vance, 32, who was killed on June 25 in the North Shuswap. (RCMP photo)

Murder charge laid in 2021 shooting death of North Shuswap man

John Vance, 32, died on June 25, 2021 as a result of a shooting at a Scotch Creek car wash

A man has been charged in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Scotch Creek resident.

The BC RCMP Major Crimes unit and Chase RCMP report that Paul Vincent Binder, 52, was charged on Dec. 5, 2022 with the murder of John Vance.

At 5:46 a.m. on June 25, 2021, Chase RCMP responded to the report of a shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. When officers responded, they found a man had been shot. He subsequently died of his wounds.

Police are not disclosing further details at this time.

On the day of the shooting, police took a man into custody who was later released unconditionally.

Insp. Brent Novakoski with the BC RCMP Major Crimes Section said in a Dec. 9 media release he is appreciative for the assistance of policing partners and the efforts of the investigative team which resulted in charges being laid.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Read more: RCMP release name of victim in North Shuswap shooting

Read more: RCMP confirm one person arrested in relation to North Shuswap shooting


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

murderRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s new poverty reduction minister and all of cabinet asked to ‘work fast’ following shuffle
Next story
Quick Kelowna cops catch crook

Just Posted

Police determined the suspect has four warrants in several communities in B.C. (Black Press file photo)
Quick Kelowna cops catch crook

Police seized more than 2,700 marijuana plants from a Mission home last week. / Black Press File Photo
Kelowna cannabis company stays under local ownership after $4M sale

Photo of drug administration supplies from Rutland community. (Submitted)
Multiple overdoses, syringes in neighbourhood falls on shoulders of concerned Kelowna woman

The Kelowna Rockets celebrate last season’s Teddy Bear Toss goal. The 2022 Teddy Bear toss is on Friday, Dec. 9. (@kelownarocketswhl/Instagram)
Kelowna Rockets ready for teddies, Warriors on the road for three