Brenda Ware. (RCMP)

Brenda Ware. (RCMP)

Murder charge laid against man in Kootenay National Park homicide

Philip Toner was located in Lake Country on May 11

A second degree murder charge has been approved against a man who was identified as a ‘person of interest’ in the case of a woman found dead on a highway in Kootenay National Park last week.

Philip Toner, has been charged in an Alberta court for his alleged role in the death of Brenda Ware, 35, who was found on Highway 93 northeast of Radium on May 6.

READ: Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Toner, 41, appeared in a Kelowna courtroom on Wednesday, where he was remanded for seven days to facilitate a transfer back to Alberta, where the murder is alleged to have occurred, according to an RCMP media release.

“Although a charge has now been laid in relation to this complex, inter-provincial criminal investigation, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing at this time, we continue to share Toner’s photo in an effort to advance the investigation,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Philip Toner. (RCMP)

Toner was located in Lake Country on May 11 and RCMP are asking the public for information from anyone who may have provided or offered a ride to anyone hitch-hiking between Columbia Valley and the Okanagan.

“We renew our previous public plea for information, and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Philip Toner between May 4 and May 11, in either British Columbia or Alberta, to come forward immediately.”

RCMP put out the call for public information in locating Toner, who was identified by police as a ‘person of interest’ on Monday, May 10. Police alleged that Toner and Ware were known to each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

READ: RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Transat extends flight suspension until end of July due to COVID travel restrictions
Next story
B.C. defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request from a national non-profit group committed to animal protection revealed little on the decision-making process at Vernon city hall that led to council’s decision to approve a geese cull. (File)
National animal group snaps back on Vernon goose cull

Toronto-based Animal Alliance of Canada made Freedom of Information request

Brenda Ware. (RCMP)
Murder charge laid against man in Kootenay National Park homicide

Philip Toner was located in Lake Country on May 11

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers helped return Chocnut, a stolen Pomeranian, to his family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to owners

‘People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people’

Michelle St. Pierre, UBCO’s 2021 graduate student researcher of the year, is hoping to change the discussion surrounding the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs. (UBCO photo)
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

Michelle St. Pierre has been researching the use of psychedelics since 2015

Water from Duteau Creek flows into Harvey Reservoir before being treated. (RDNO)
Province urged to address legislation gaps after North Okanagan drinking water threatened by logging

Tolko excluded cutblock above water intake that supplies 60% of Greater Vernon, but RDNO wants to see risk gone for good

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Have you seen David Melanson?
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

“Captain” Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

Most Read