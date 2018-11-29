Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, artist Roy Henry Vickers claimed the district of Tofino had used his design for its municipal flag without his permission. (Twitter)

A CBC reporter’s quest to rank B.C.’s municipal flags sparked a West Coast controversy this week as the artist behind the image on Tofino’s flag claimed he’d never given Tofino permission to use it.

Alright, let's do this. In this thread, I'm going to rank every single municipal flag in British Columbia. — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) November 26, 2018

Justin McElroy ranked Tofino’s flag at 38 out of the 130 flags on his list, explaining that the flag “screams Tofino,” and has a “very nice postcard design,” but lost marks for having ‘Tofino B.C.’ printed on it as well as the artist’s signature.

A potentially larger problem than that signature’s impact on the flag’s ranking arose when the artist it belongs to, Roy Henry Vickers, saw the flag and claimed he had never given Tofino permission to use his design.

BIG MUNICIPAL FLAG NEWS: it seems the artist whose signature is on the Tofino flag says he never designed the flag or gave them permission to use it. pic.twitter.com/5JndwhqYTu — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) November 28, 2018

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne was quick to respond, Tweeting that the district was looking into the allegation.

We’re looking in to this right now… please stand by! The District of Tofino will absolutely want to take the right and respectful steps. https://t.co/7becLCqaL5 — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) November 28, 2018

She later followed up, suggesting Tofino had discovered documentation that shows the district received permission to use the image and that “our records indicate the artist was paid.”

We've unearthed 1992 & 2002 correspondence between the @TofinoCA and the artist, Roy Henry Vickers, about use of the image. I'm following up directly with him to discuss, take any other necessary & respectful steps, & ensure all is in proper order. Good learning today! @j_mcelroy https://t.co/SLQXZ6rJ14 — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) November 28, 2018

The two sides had seemingly reached a resolution Thursday afternoon as Vickers, who owns a gallery in Tofino, Tweeted he was reviewing a contract with the district.

We are reviewing the contract. It’s all good @RHVickers — Roy Henry Vickers (@RHVickers) November 29, 2018

The Westerly News has reached out to both Osborne and Vickers as well as Tofino’s district office for comment and will update this story when new information comes in.

The flag does not seem to appear anywhere on the District of Tofino’s website and is not believed to be flying anywhere in town. McElroy found the design on the Flags of the World website.



andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter