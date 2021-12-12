Multiple vehicle incidents close Highway 3 West for the third time this weekend

Drive BC expects an update at 3 p.m.

Multiple vehicle incidents on Highway 3, between Princeton and Hope, have closed the highway for the third time this weekend, AIM Roads reported Sunday Dec.12 at about 1 p.m.

Drive BC is reporting at least one accident occurred between Garret Road and Copper Mountain Road.

Crews are on scene and an update is expected at 3 p.m.

