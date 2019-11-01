Police are taping off the scene in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Kyle Lewis - Vernon & Area Community Forum)

Multiple shots fired in alleged Vernon drive-by

Vernon RCMP investigating a shooting on 24th Avenue

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

Neighbours are reporting five shots in an alleged drive-by shooting.

A neighbour, Brad Albrecht, was out raking leaves when he heard popping. Albrecht thought it was just firecrackers. His truck was hit with a bullet.

ORIGINAL:

A police incident is unfolding at the 4100 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.

There are reports that a shooting occurred.

A VMS reporter is en route and more information will come when it becomes available.

(Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

