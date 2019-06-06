Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to host educational event in Kelowna

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Division (MSSOC), is hosting an education session in Kelowna.

Entitled “What can we learn about Multiple Sclerosis from routinely collected health information?”, the event will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on June 13 at 5:00 p.m. and will feature speaker Dr. Elaine Kingwell.

Kingwell is a research associate and epidemiologist in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of Multiple Sclerosis in the world, about one in every 385 people,” said Jocelyn Cater, coordinator of community services for MSSOC.

The free session is open to people affected by MS, health professionals and people who want to learn about the latest research and symptom management developments.

“It is important to learn about MS because so many people around the country are living with it every day. Three-quarters of the people diagnosed are women and approximately 11 newly diagnosed people every day,” said Cater.

“By learning more about the disease and diagnosing it in the earlier stages, the quality of life for people living with the disease can be greatly affected.”

More information regarding the event is available at mssociety.ca.

Michael Rodriguez