Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to host educational event in Kelowna

Dr. Elaine Kingwell will speak at the educational event

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, British Columbia & Yukon Division (MSSOC), is hosting an education session in Kelowna.

Entitled “What can we learn about Multiple Sclerosis from routinely collected health information?”, the event will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on June 13 at 5:00 p.m. and will feature speaker Dr. Elaine Kingwell.

Kingwell is a research associate and epidemiologist in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

“Canada has one of the highest rates of Multiple Sclerosis in the world, about one in every 385 people,” said Jocelyn Cater, coordinator of community services for MSSOC.

READ MORE: Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The free session is open to people affected by MS, health professionals and people who want to learn about the latest research and symptom management developments.

“It is important to learn about MS because so many people around the country are living with it every day. Three-quarters of the people diagnosed are women and approximately 11 newly diagnosed people every day,” said Cater.

“By learning more about the disease and diagnosing it in the earlier stages, the quality of life for people living with the disease can be greatly affected.”

More information regarding the event is available at mssociety.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna golf course supports MS research

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Rutland Business After Hours attendees administer Naloxone to navel oranges
Next story
Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June

Partial and full parkade closures are required for maintenance work over the next five months

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Most Read