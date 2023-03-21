About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)

About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)

Multiple police respond to Malakwa area, public not at risk

About a dozen police vehicles were speeding through Shuswap on Highway 1 heading east

Update 4 p.m.:

RCMP have confirmed the incident which police throughout the region responded to is in the Malakwa area, and there is no risk of immediate harm to the public.

Cpl. James Grandy with the RCMP Southeast District said he can’t confirm more, only that the public is not at risk.

He said he may be able to provide more details once officers have completed what they’re doing.

Some members of the public believed 16 police vehicles responded to the incident, however, Cpl. Grandy said he doesn’t know the exact number but thinks that estimate is high.

______

Original story:

Between 10 and 16 police vehicles with lights flashing heading east on Highway 1 were reported just after noon on Tuesday, March 21.

Over the course of two hours reports came from Merritt, Kamloops, Chase, Tappen and Salmon Arm both on email and social media of police vehicles speeding through the communities.

However, police have not commented on what is happening or where specifically they were heading.

More information as it becomes available.

Read more: Veterinarians propose building pet crematorium in Salmon Arm, offering urns



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna council approves 2023 carryover budget requests
Next story
Merritt man files complaint over derogatory comments on medical file

Just Posted

HOKA Demo Run At Knox Mountain on March 22. (Play Kelowna/Facebook)
All are invited to Kelowna Knox mountain group run to test out speedy HOKA shoes

Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)
Hate crimes unit ‘simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP identifies suspect group in international student assault

B.C. sex workers are preparing for their busy season, which can be dangerous. (Unsplash)
Sex trade workers in Kelowna preparing for busy tourist season

Former city councillor, and Okanagan MLA and MP, Al Horning was honoured by Kelowna council on Feb. 6,2023. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Former Kelowna councillor, Okanagan MP/MLA: Al Horning dead at 83