The Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a house in Rutland on Wednesday morning (Andrew Kuiack/Contributed)

UPDATE: Child Exploitation Unit called to Kelowna repeat offender house

There is no concern for public safety

UPDATE: 10a.m.

Kelowna’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) was called to the scene on Nickel Road.

Cpl. James Jenkins confirmed the report with Capital News around 10a.m.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a property on Nickel Road in Rutland on Wednesday morning.

Six RCMP vehicles attended the scene at 285 Nickel Road.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Capital News the location is a repeat offender’s residence and there is no concern for public safety.

