Multiple fire trucks responded to reports of a fire at UBCO student housing Friday. (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Multiple fire trucks on scene at UBCO student housing

The building has been evacuated

UPDATE 12:53 p.m.

A suspicious fire was found in a stair well of one of the student residence buildings.

“The fire is now out and we are just waiting for RCMP to arrive and investigate.” said, Fire Pontoon Captain, Tim Light.

RCMP have now arrived on scene.

Several fire trucks are at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus on Friday afternoon for reports of a fire in a student residence.

Firefighters say there is “smoke in the stairwell” and the building has been evacuated, with a security guard stopping people from going back inside and the nearby road has been blocked off.

One student told the Capital News she was on the fourth floor when the fire alarm went off and she tried to get out.

“When I hit the third floor area I could smell the smoke and feel it,” she said.

She got to the bottom and exited, and has been barred from going back inside.

Most Read