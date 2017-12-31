(Twitter/@RealSaavedra)

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

More to come…

Previous story
2017 BC Assessment values now available online
Next story
West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in West Kelowna and Peachland for 25 years

2017’s Top Stories: Rethink Canada 150

The most memorable stories of the year from the Kelowna Capital News

Push on to save Winfield Hospital Auxiliary

The community is attempting to rally behind a long-running Lake Country organization

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

Rockets stop Royals for 12th straight win at home

Leif Mattson scores shootout winner and Roman Basran stops 36 shots in Kelowna victory

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Most Read