Multiple bike thefts over weekend

Vernon business and residents reeling over being ripped off

A brazen bike theft is grinding a Vernon business’ gears.

Olympia Cycle and Ski reports that one of its rental bikes was stolen Sunday.

“Somebody cut the lock outside the shop and nabbed one of our 2017 Glory2 rental bikes, size medium,” said Riley Coble, in a social media post.

With security footage of the incident, Olympia has shared a photo of the suspect (attached) and is hoping the public can help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-542-9684.

A nearby Vernon resident also reports the theft of two bikes from his Harwood-area home Friday night.

The owner’s garage was broken into and a 2016 Norco Sight C7.1 large was stolen as well as a 2013 Norco Sight Alloy medium.

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Kearns Creek dam near Willowbrook reaches capacity

Just Posted

Multiple bike thefts over weekend

Vernon business and residents reeling over being ripped off

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Volunteers clean up discarded needles

A group of 10 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up needles across Vernon

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

UPDATE: Kearns Creek dam near Willowbrook reaches capacity

Emergency officials urging residents to get on sandbagging, expect flooding

FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook a week of privacy scandals

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Most Read