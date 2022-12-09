Multiple arrests after specialized police search Kamloops home

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP

Multiple people were arrested after the Emergency Response Team(ERT) was called in to help the Kamloops RCMP execute a search warrant.

The 1100-Block of 13th Street, was shut down at approximately 2p.m. on Dec. 9, when Kamloops police and the ERT entered and searched the home as part of an investigation into allegations of forcible confinement, threats and firearm offences.

Kamloops RCMP asked neighbours to stay in their homes as a safety precaution, until the suspects were taken into custody and the area was confirmed as safe.

The Southeast District ERT was brought in to help execute the warrant and gain entry to the residence.

The decision was made to call the specialized branch of the RCMP “due to the nature of the investigation and the risk assessment conducted,”said Superintendent Jeff Pelley.

The Emergency Response Team specializes in resolving armed and barricaded persons incidents, among other duties.

Several people have been arrested but the Kamloops RCMP has not confirmed the number of people arrested.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-43389.

READ MORE: Oh Deer! Penticton firefighters make frigid rescue

READ MORE: First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsKamloopsRCMP