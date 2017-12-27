Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

Emergency crews are being called to what appears to be a major accident north of Lake Country on Highway 97.

Early reports have as many as eight vehicles involved in the accident which occurred about 2 p.m. this afternoon on Highway 97 just north of Crystal Waters road.

Reports indicate there was at least one semi-truck involved in the accident as well and the southbound lane of Highway 97 is now closed off for crews to deal with the accident.

Crews from Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna have been dispatched to the scene.

The Capital News will pass on more information as it becomes available.

