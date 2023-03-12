(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic at Banks and Harvey in Kelowna

The left southbound lane of Harvey is closed

Emergency vehicles are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Banks Rd. and Harvey Ave. in Kelowna.

RCMP, Kelowna fire, and an ambulance responded to a three vehicle crash around 2:15 p.m.

The left lane heading south on the highway is closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

One vehicle appears to be leaking fluid.

Injuries are not known at this time.

