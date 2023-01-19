Multi-vehicle crash sends one to Kelowna hospital

One person was taken away on stretcher after a four-vehicle collision at Hollywood Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna on Jan. 19.
The left lane east on Springfield and the right lane south on Hollywood was blocked by the incident around 3:45 on Thursday afternoon. Fire, ambulance and police were all on scene.
At least one vehicle had to be towed.
