The accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Multi-vehicle collision creates congestion along Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m on Friday

Traffic is blocked northbound at the Harvey and Dilworth intersection in Kelowna due to a multi-vehicle collision.

According to reports, the the accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is also down to two lanes southbound around the intersection. A firetruck and tow truck are also on scene.

It’s not clear if there any injuries from the accident.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City Hall facelift moves services in North Okanagan
Next story
Four ride hailing applications rejected by Transportation Safety Board in Okanagan

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Four ride hailing applications rejected by Transportation Safety Board in Okanagan

Decision means Kabu Ride is still only company to be approved for ride hailing in region

Multi-vehicle collision creates congestion along Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m on Friday

GoFundMe launched to help Kelowna girl who battles mysterious migraines

Greta Friesen has been battling reoccurring migraines for last three and a half years

WATCH: Team Capital News spices it up with ‘Ladies’ Choice’

If you missed them at Swinging With the Stars, you can watch the team’s performance here

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

North Okanagan prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

Okangan Singer-Songwriter Competition auditions underway

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Most Read