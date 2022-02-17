Multi-family apartment building proposed for problem area of Harvey

The 800-block of Harvey was the scene of a home invasion and suspicious fire last November

An area of Harvey Avenue that saw a home invasion and suspicious fire last November may soon be the scene of new development.

A proposal for a large multi-family residential high-rise apartment for the 800 blocks of Harvey and Saucier Avenues has been submitted to Kelowna city staff.

Developer and co-applicant Westrich Pacific Corp. have applied for rezoning and development permits for a six-storey building. The development would front onto Harvey and Saucier between Richter and Ethel streets. Access to the building would be from Saucier Avenue only. According to documents submitted to the city, the 171-unit project features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.

The development covers the addresses of 802-812 Saucier Avenue and 801-831 Harvey Avenue. On Nov. 9, 2021, a residence in the 800-block of Harvey was the target of a home invasion. There was also a suspicious fire at a home in the area a few days later.

