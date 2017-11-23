UPDATE: Mudslides close Highway 1 between Hope and Chilliwack

Eastbound lane not expected to reopen until Saturday afternoon.

  • Nov. 23, 2017 7:10 a.m.
  • News

Could be as late as Saturday afternoon before the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope are open.

Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope was closed in both directions all day Thursday because of overnight mudslides.

RCMP say no one was injured in the slides. The largest occurred near Herrling Island at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and covers both eastbound and westbound lanes.

DriveBC estimates the westbound lane will reopen at noon on Friday.

The eastbound section isn’t expected to be clear until Saturday afternoon.

According to the BC highways ministry, geotechnical engineers have completed their detailed review of the area. Highway crews and heavy equipment are now cleared to begin cleanup and start removing the large amounts of debris covering the highway in both directions. Extra equipment and staff have been brought to support the cleanup efforts.

Crews will be focused on clearing the westbound lanes first to re-open the highway and to establish counterflow traffic movement on the west side of the highway. The ministry estimates the westbound lane will be open at approximately noon tomorrow.

Following the opening of the westbound lane, crews will turn their attention to clearing the eastbound lane, which has considerably more debris. The estimated time of opening the eastbound lane is Saturday afternoon.

Alternate routes are available through Agassiz on Highways 9 and 7.

However motorists are reminded that construction near the Rosedale Bridge is creating major congestion.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area and consult DriveBC for updates on this highway closure. www.DriveBC.ca 1-800-550-4997.

More to come….

 

