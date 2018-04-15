Update: Highway 33 open to single lane after mudslide

A mudslide closed Highway 33 just north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon. (Google Maps image)

Slide occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon

Update: 3:15 p.m.

Highway 33 is now open to single lane alternating traffic following a mudslide that closed the highway Sunday afternoon.

The slide, which occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek on the Kelowna-Rock Creek highway, was reported by DriveBC shortly after 1 p.m.

Drivers are currently experienceing delays of up to 20 minutes, DriveBC said in a statement.

—-

Original

Highway 33 is closed in both directions near Rock Creek because of a mudslide Sunday, DriveBC says.

The slide, which occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek on the Kelowna-Rock Creek highway, was reported by DriveBC shortly after 1 p.m.

No detour is currently available.

An assessment is in progress, with the next update slated for 5 p.m.

Parker Crook | Reporter

Mudslide closes Highway 33

