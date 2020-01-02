A shopkeeper shoveled parking spaces for customers. (Black Press Media files)

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for much of B.C. as a winter storm approaches the province Thursday, Jan. 2

A snowfall warning is in place for inland communities of the north coast including Kitimat and Terrace, Bulkley Valley Lakes District, inland sections of the central coast and McGregor in the northeast. Long periods of snowfall with total amounts of anywhere between 15 cm to 30 cm of snow is expected.

“The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions,” states Environment Canada.

In the Cariboo and central Interior a special weather statement is in effect where the approaching storm is expected to hit Thursday evening bringing widespread snow in amounts ranging anywhere from five to 20 cm.

Read More: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

“The main band of snow will shift northwards on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern Interior the snow will continue all day.”

In addition, there is a chance of freezing rain as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning.

Rainfall warnings and alerts are also in place for the coastal sections of the central coast, Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland as rain, heavy at times, is expected.

As many residents in B.C. head back to work following the holidays, those in Williams Lake will enjoy one more day off, called ‘Wrestling Day.’ The extra holiday has been a unique part of the city since the 1930s when two local leaders, Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie, got talking and noticed no one was around downtown, and concluded everyone in the village was “wrestling” a hangover, so having Wrestling Day follow New Year’s Day made sense.

City leaders have followed that tradition ever since.

Read More: Wrestling Day 2020 approved by Williams Lake city council

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts
Next story
Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Just Posted

Most expensive property in Kelowna valued at $10.3 million

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

Story of the year: Kelowna’s homeless crisis

From changes in policy to public reaction, the entire city felt the impact of homelessness in 2019.

What did Kelowna residents get up to on the 1st day of the new decade?

We take a look at some of the interesting activities Kelowna residents did on January 1st

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show

Mixed and Merged exhibit at Summerland Art Gallery led to C. Edgar North’s novel

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates 2020 with a snow day

More than 20 cm of snow fell Dec. 31 and early Jan. 1

Third-place finish for Vernon paddleboarder in Paris

Lina Augaitis-Dye wraps APP World Tour with bronze in France

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

Most Read