The clock reads one minute to midnight as Liberal MPs Brenda Shanahan, left, Randeep Sarai, Ramesh Sangha and Darrell Samson rise to vote during a marathon voting session as it continues into the night in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Members of Parliament are continuing their marathon voting session as opposition parties protest the Trudeau government’s efforts to shut down any further investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Liberal majority shot down a Conservative motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to let former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testify more fully about her allegation that she was improperly pressured to drop a criminal prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering giant.

The motion was defeated by a vote of 161-134.

That set the stage for a Conservative-sponsored filibuster Wednesday night, requiring 257 separate votes on items in the government’s spending estimates.

Former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott is adding more fuel to the fire in an interview with Maclean’s magazine.

She says in the interview that there’s “much more to the story that should be told.”

Philpott resigned from cabinet over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy earlier this month.

Since any vote involving government spending is automatically considered a confidence vote, Liberals were required to be out in force to avoid potential defeat of the government.

The voting could theoretically last 36 hours, but the Conservatives have only to keep it going until just after 10 a.m. today to scrub the remainder of the parliamentary day.

READ MORE: Liberal-dominated justice committee ends SNC-Lavalin probe amid opposition howls

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote
Next story
Court case begins for Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to Trump critics

Just Posted

West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around the Central Okanagan

Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

The class installed art installations around Okanagan College to break down stigma

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

Plane lands safely, police deal with road rage at Kelowna’s airport

A road rage incident was reported shortly after a plane, that was having difficulties, landed

A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey prepares to release sophomore album

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Small landslide closes Vernon road

City crews estimate Okanagan Bench Row Road will reopen at about 2:30 a.m.

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

Summerland golf courses to open soon

Two courses expected to begin golf season in coming days

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Give a hoot and don’t touch baby birds

SORCO raptor rehab reminds residents to stop before they touch baby bird

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Most Read