Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray skating and chatting with a constituent at a family skate on Dec. 27. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

MP Tracy Gray talks about her first month between Kelowna and Ottawa

‘I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,’ said Gray

All staffed up and ready to go, MP Tracy Gray is easing into both of her new offices.

Since winning the Kelowna-Lake Country seat back for the Conservative Party in October, Gray said she’s been splitting her time between her Kelowna and Ottawa offices, making a few trips back and forth.

“I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,” she said.

“I’ve been up speaking in the house and advocating on behalf of the community and I’m looking forward to doing more of that in the new year.”

Gray said while it has been busy so far, more is expected in the new year as her role as opposition critic of interprovincial trade continues to grow.

“There are already a few issues that are bubbling to the surface,” she said. “I’m working on that as we speak and I’ll have more to say in the new year.”

The house resumes sitting on Jan. 27.

