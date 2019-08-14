Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr introduces Justice Minister David Lametti at Hillcrest Farm to introduce a federal investment into the cherry industry on Aug. 13. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

‘Vilification’ of Trudeau hurts campaign: MP Stephen Fuhr

Nonetheless, Fuhr stands by the Liberal leader

If you strip away the partisanship and political associations, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr said he is feeling good about the upcoming election.

But what happens if you don’t strip those away?

“(People) get caught up with the vilification of the prime minister,” Fuhr said. “Most of the things that are used to justify how people feel about (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) aren’t even true.”

Claims Trudeau is a weak presence on the world stage are incorrect, according to Fuhr, who also serves as the chairman of the National Defence Committee.

“When I travel around, there’s nothing but kudos and high-fives for Canada,” Fuhr said. “And they love the prime minister.”

That’s just one of the claims the MP chose to debunk.

Fuhr’s depiction of the prime minister may not further his bid for a second-term, as even he admits his tag as a Liberal in the Trudeau administration may hurt his campaign rather than secure it.

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls out local MP during Canada Day visit

READ MORE: Okanagan voters challenge Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

The SNC-Lavalin issue has been a problem for the prime minister, withan Angus Reid Institute poll March 28 putting the Conservatives at 37 per cent of the decided and leaning vote, compared to the Liberals 28 per cent.

Since then, the CBC poll tracker which was updated on Aug. 12 showed that the Liberals climbed back up in the polls to 32.8 per cent as the Conservatives dropped to 33.8 per cent.

Most recently, on Aug. 14, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion concluded Trudeau violated Canada’s conflict of interest rules by seeking to influence the criminal prosecution against SNC-Lavalin, using his position as a political lever.

Fuhr admits the prime minister has been caught in some “gotcha moments” over the last four years but nonetheless he fully supports the Trudeau.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Fuhr said.

The MP has long stated his devotion to the Kelowna-Lake Country riding and that he considers himself a representative of the community, rather than of any one political party.

“Whether you vote for the PM, the party or your local representative, what you’re actually voting for is policy,” he said.

READ MORE: Chief Louis calls bluff of Scheer’s sincerity towards Indidenous communities

And according to Fuhr, the policy under Trudeau and the Liberals has been fairly positive — specifically in the areas in which Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray said the Liberals are deficient.

In 2017, Canada adopted the lowest small business tax out of the Group of Seven countries (G7) at 14.4 per cent. France is second at 15 per cent and Germany is last at 30.2 per cent, according to the Canadian Government.

Further, the Liberals lowered the federal tax rate again in 2019, to nine per cent.

Since the Liberals took office in 2015, unemployment has dropped 0.8 per cent to five per cent, with decreases of about two per cent or more among those with up to eight years of education, including some high school education and some post-secondary education.

The federal election will take place on or before Oct. 21, 2019.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap RCMP see fewer calls for service but more property, violent crimes
Next story
Cherry association, feds aren’t concerned about China relations harming exports

Just Posted

Cherry association, feds aren’t concerned about China relations harming exports

China is Canada’s second largest fruit importer

MP Stephen Fuhr said his campaign is hurt from the ‘vilification’ of Trudeau

Nonetheless, Fuhr stands by the Liberal leader

Okanagan Sun player gets nod as top defensive player of the week

Cory McCoy earns the accolade in week 2 of the BC Football Conference

Kelowna set to host National Field Lacrosse Championships for 1st time

Provincial teams will battle it out for the Canada’s best

Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted regularly

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Preliminary inquiry to be set for accused South Okanagan murderer

John Brittain is charged with the murder of four people

Shuswap RCMP see fewer calls for service but more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

Vernon Tim Hortons makes autistic boy’s day: mother

All Matthew wanted was some chocolate-chip cookies after a hard day

Arrrghh you going to White Spot for lunch in the Okanagan?

It’s the annual Pirate Pak Day with proceeds going to Zajac Ranch for Children

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Shuswap campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Most Read