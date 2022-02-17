MP Albas calls out Trudeau over lack of flood relief for Princeton

Dan Albas applauded by his colleagues for standing with town

Dan Albas speaks in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Dan Albas has made another plea in the House of Commons for federal flood relief for Princeton.

The representative for Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week to honour his promise to support residents.

“I hope everyone in this place can agree when the Prime Minister makes a promise to have someone’s back, and be there for them, the Prime Minister must be a man of his word.”

In his address to the Speaker, Albas cited a Similkameen Spotlight Black Press Media news article that described Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne’s frustration in trying to access federal support.

He said: “It was reported in the Similkameen Spotlight that the prime minister’s office gave Mayor Spencer Coyne a special phone number. They told the mayor that it was a special link to call if in trouble. Well, Mr. Speaker, the mayor has called that special link and do you know what he was told? He was told to talk to the province.”

Albas’ colleagues rose and applauded following his address.

The Town of Princeton recently tabled a $42 million budget for 2022, with most of the proposed capital projects being contingent on funds from either the provincial or federal governments.

So far the province has approved $10 million for emergency relief for Princeton, however, the town is responsible for paying 20 per cent of that money from its own coffers.

The federal government has announced a $5 billion package for BC flood assistance, however, there continue to be no details on how that money will be spent.

